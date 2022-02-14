Staff who lost jobs after Holt Cars dealership collapse offered new roles by local used car dealer

Used car dealer Angus MacKinnon wants to track down staff who lost their jobs when Holt Cars went into administration – and offer them new roles.

The news broke last week that the Derby-based dealership had closed its doors after 20 years as a franchised dealer selling Mitsubishis and SsangYongs, and all of the car dealership’s employees would be losing their jobs.

However, fellow local dealership Angus MacKinnon is situated nearby and struggling to find staff.

Sales Director Julian Stockton contacted Car Dealer as he’s struggled to track down the ex-Holt employees since the business closed.

He thinks it could be a match made in heaven for his business.

Stockton told Car Dealer: ‘Our Angus MacKinnon dealership is based just a few miles down the road in Uttoxeter and we are expanding and growing fast so we need to fill a variety of roles as soon as possible with experienced dealership staff and therefore we would like to offer jobs to the affected staff at Holt Cars.

‘We’re pretty close together in terms of location and I know some people who worked there, but since the dealership closed it’s become a challenge to get in touch with anyone.’

Stockton contacted Car Dealer saying they may be able to put all 12 employees who lost their jobs straight into new roles.

‘It’s terrible to hear such bad news in our local community so it would be brilliant if we could help during a worrying time for them all,’ he said.

‘We are a family owned multi-site multi award winning dealership with 45 employees and we are growing fast so have positions available for all dealership roles for technicians, sales, admin, valeters, drivers and more.’

Stockton added: ‘Over the last couple of years we’ve been expanding and recently it’s been a struggle to get hold of staff, so this could be a great opportunity for both parties.

‘We’re in desperate need of additional technicians and MOT Testers as we currently have a very busy 10-bay retail workshop and three MOT stations in the local area, plus we also have a sales vehicle preparation centre and we need more people here too.’

Those who are interested can contact Julian Stockton on email here or by calling the dealership on 01889 563448.