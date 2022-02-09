Log in
Holt Cars Derby, Apr 2021Holt Cars Derby, Apr 2021

News

Holt Cars staff lose their jobs as administrators called in after prolonged decline in business

  • Derby-based franchise retailer had sold Mitsubishi and SsangYong vehicles
  • It suffered financially during the pandemic
  • Extra hammer blow came when Mitsubishi stopped sales of new vehicles
  • Showroom closed to public in January 2021 but click-and-collect failed to halt decline in trade
  • All 12 of Holt Cars’ employees have lost their jobs

Time 2 mins ago

Holt Cars has called in administrators in a move that has seen all 12 of the new and used car retailer’s employees lose their jobs.

The Derby-based business, which also offered a full aftersales service, had been a franchised dealer for 20 years, selling Mitsubishi and then SsangYong vehicles.

But it suffered financially during the pandemic, reports Consultancy.uk, with a further blow dealt when Mitsubishi announced in July 2020 that it would be stopping sales of new vehicles in the UK.

Advert

That, said Consultancy.uk, led to a ‘significantly lower’ number of new cars than forecast becoming available for sale.

Holt Cars website Screenshot 2022-02-09 at 15.45

The message that now greets visitors to Holt Cars’ website

The family-owned business closed to the public in January last year.

However, although it continued with click-and-collect, trade still took a downturn because of a drop in footfall, which became a prolonged decline.

The dealership has now called in administrators Begbies Traynor, which has led to all 12 staff positions being made redundant.

Advert

The ex-premises – pictured via Google Street View in April 2021 – have also been put on the market.

Kris Wigfield and Joanne Hammond from Begbies Traynor are the joint administrators and will be looking to realise Holt Cars’ assets.

Car Dealer has tried contacting Holt Cars for a comment.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190