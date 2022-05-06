Stand by for The Elon Musk Show as landmark series promises to get to the real heart of Tesla boss

The BBC has commissioned a three-part documentary series that promises to get to the heart of who Tesla boss Elon Musk really is.

Due to air later this year, it’s been given the working title of The Elon Musk Show and the hour-long episodes will feature interviews with family members, close friends and business associates.

Using extensive and unseen archive from his time in Silicon Valley, it will analyse key moments in Musk’s career, from his first tech start-ups through to Tesla, Space X and, most recently, Twitter.

It’s being produced by the award-winning 72 Films, which has made hard-hitting TV series such as 9/11: One Day In America, Rise of the Nazis, and Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story and says its latest venture will tell the intimate story of Musk’s journey to become the world’s richest man.

BBC commissioning editor Simon Young said: ‘Elon Musk is one of the most enigmatic and intriguing people in the world.

‘Exploring his roots and the way he has revolutionised fields as diverse as space exploration, the internet and green tech will shed new light on how we got to now.’

Directors Marian Mohamed and Jeremy Llewellyn Jones said: ‘There is no getting away from Elon Musk.

‘It’s always exciting to be documenting the biggest stories of the day.

‘Our series will go inside Elon’s inner circle, examining the billionaire’s incredible rise and the truth behind this modern icon.’

The programme will be shown on BBC Two as well as being made available on BBC iPlayer.