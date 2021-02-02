Employee car ownership schemes provider Car Benefit Solutions has won top recognition for how it has engaged with its staff during the coronavirus crisis.

It’s been certified by Best Companies and recognised for its commitment to workers, gaining the top-level three-star accreditation rating.

Established in 2002 with a team of just five, it now has more than 150 staff and has been recognised as a well-led and well-managed organisation with ‘world-class’ levels of employee engagement.

The accolade reflects the company’s efforts in supporting its workforce over the course of the pandemic.

This has included running mindfulness sessions and training around stress management, awareness and resilience, as well as providing access to a mental health first-aider.

It also rolled out a plan covering financial, physical and emotional well-being, as well as paying for colleagues’ flu jabs.

To keep staff connected, Car Benefit Solutions’ social committee held regular company-wide virtual quiz nights and organised virtual social activities as well as virtual exercise classes.

Nicky Dickinson, head of people, culture and values, said: ‘We are thrilled to have achieved the highest accolade of three-star accreditation.

‘Our team have demonstrated that they live our values day in day out to support each other, providing a customer-centric service to all of our customers, and they thoroughly deserve this accreditation.

‘We are proud of the entire Car Benefit Solutions team and of this amazing achievement.’

Best Companies helps organisations measure and improve employee engagement via a robust methodology, and its accreditation standard has been certifying excellence in the workplace since 2006.

Founder and CEO Jonathan Austin said: ‘Car Benefit Solutions should be very proud of their achievement, demonstrating world-class levels of engagement and testament to them being well led and well managed throughout this pandemic.

‘This accreditation is recognition of all they have done to be a best company to work for, having put their people first during these unprecedented times.’