Recently-formed car company Stellantis has named the bosses which will lead its brands in the UK.

Alison Jones, previously group managing director of Peugeot, Citroen, DS Automobiles in the UK and senior vice president for Groupe PSA, (pictured) will now take up the role of Stellantis country manager UK.

The brands under her control are Peugeot, Citroen, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Abarth, Jeep and Alfa Romeo.

Vauxhall, another Stellantis brand, will be managed separately by former Nissan UK MD and chairman of Nissan Europe, Paul Willcox.

As reported by Car Dealer, Willcox takes over from Stephen Norman who moves to head up sales and marketing for Opel and Vauxhall worldwide.

Both Jones and Willcox will report to Maxime Picat, chief operating officer, Enlarged Europe, at Stellantis.

Meanwhile, on an international level, Arnaud Leclerc is appointed global head of brand strategy and performance for Alfa Romeo reporting to Jean-Philippe Imparato, chief executive officer for Alfa Romeo.

Jones and Leclerc take up their new appointments effective immediately.

Stellantis was formed on January 16, 2021, and brings together some of the world’s most famous brands to create the fourth-largest car company in the world.

Along with Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Abarth, Alfa Romeo and Vauxhall, other names include Opel, Chrysler, Dodge, Lancia and Maserati, among others.

