Stellantis relocates Bristol Peugeot showroom to new six-brand site

Stellantis &You UK has opened a six-brand showroom in Bristol in an investment costing millions of pounds.

The state-of-the-art site is one of the first Stellantis brand houses, and replaces the Stellantis &You Peugeot dealership in Lysander Road, Cribbs Causeway.

The 2.65-acre site has room for 13 cars in showrooms totalling 856 square metres, representing Abarth, DS Automobiles, Fiat and Peugeot plus the group’s first Alfa Romeo and Jeep sites.

It also boasts space for 120 used vehicles and full aftersales services.

The new building has taken 18 months to construct, with an emphasis on sustainability. Measures include 20 x 400w solar panels generating 8kWp to power the building and feed any surplus back into the grid.

All substantial trees on the site have been maintained and integrated, with a number of new semi-mature trees and shrubs planted.

Meanwhile, all of the Peugeot desks and other units are made from recycled bottles.

The new site also has 27 electric charging points, consisting of two 50kW DC chargers and the rest rated at 22kW AC.

Workshop capacity has risen to 18 bays in a 1,328 square metre setting, with rooflights to minimise the need for artificial light.

Stellantis &You Bristol has had a presence in the city for over 27 years, having previously been known as Robins & Day, whose name was retired suddenly in January 2023 after more than 100 years.

The existing team, winners of Peugeot’s Gold Lion Retailer of the Year 2023, has been kept on and has some of the longest service in the Stellantis group.

Thirteen jobs have been created, taking the on-site team total to 41.

Ky Hunter, Stellantis &You Bristol Cribbs general manager, said: ‘I’m extremely proud of the team for their achievements. This site marks a new chapter for Stellantis &You Bristol Cribbs.

‘We have been successful with Peugeot for many years and there’s passion from the whole team to continue this and transmit it to our new brands.

‘Any development of this size is a big undertaking. It means a lot that we’ve retained our current team and been on this journey together. We really have something amazing to offer Bristol car buyers.’

Richard Garbutt, Stellantis &You UK’s new chief executive, said: ‘This is an amazing moment for the Bristol team and a momentous occasion for the Stellantis &You UK group.

‘It’s been a huge development and undertaking by the team over 18 months. The result is an exceptional six-brand site that will provide our existing and new customers with a fantastic experience.’

He added that the introduction of the group’s first Alfa Romeo and Jeep showrooms was ‘a really significant marker in our brand expansion plan’.

Garbutt said: ‘Our Bristol team are fantastic, and I look forward to seeing their success grow with this new site.’