Stellantis signs up to Armed Forces Covenant

Stellantis has signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant, committing the company to supporting service personnel and their families.

The pledge strengthens the group’s position as one of the most supportive firms around for serving and ex-armed forces.

Stellantis is already working with the Career Transition Partnership to provide access to nationwide job vacancies.

It is also providing training opportunities for service leavers, veterans and their families enabling them to forge new career paths in the automotive industry.

Working with service charity Mission Motorsport, Stellantis will work closely with a dedicated Armed Forces Engagement Manager, Pa Njie, himself a former soldier, double amputee and Invictus Games medallist.

Njie said: ‘It is an honour to support my fellow veterans, service leavers and their families to start a new journey in the automotive industry.

‘The training courses and job opportunities offered by Stellantis are vital for former military personnel going forward with their lives in the civilian world and I’m grateful to be part of such a project.’

The training courses will be delivered across a variety of channels, with both online and in-person teaching available.

Attendees will also gain access to Stellantis’ e-learning platform and have the opportunity to receive training across a variety of sectors.

Stellantis will also be assisting employees who have an active role in the Armed Forces, such as Reservists or Cadet Force Adult Volunteers.

There will also be supportive company policies for military spouses employed by the group.

David Connell, group HR director, Stellantis UK, said: ‘At Stellantis, we recognise that it is our people that make the difference.

‘Our strength lies in the diverse backgrounds, interests and experiences of our colleagues and it is with this in mind that we recognise the value of the unique skills, experiences, and training of the Armed Forces and how this can strengthen our teams and wider business.’