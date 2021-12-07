Stellantis targets up to €20bn in revenue through connected car upgrades

Automotive giant Stellantis is targeting up to €20bn (£16.9bn) in incremental annual revenue by 2030 through software-enabled products such as connected services and over-the-air updates.

The firm, which owns Alfa Romeo, Citroen, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Peugeot, Opel, Vauxhall and others, has said it intends to invest more than €30bn (£25.4bn) by 2025 in order to carry out this transformation.

Stellantis says it currently has 12m monetisable connected cars across the globe, but it expects this to rise to 26m by 2026 – generating €4bn (£3.3bn) through subscriptions in the process.

By the start of the next decade, Stellantis predicts this number of cars to reach 34m vehicles, returning approximately €20bn (£17bn) in annual revenues.

Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO, said: ‘Our electrification and software strategies will support the shift to become a sustainable mobility tech company to lead the pack, leveraging the associated business growth with over-the-air features and services, and delivering the best experience to our customers.

‘With the three all-new AI-powered technology platforms to arrive in 2024, deployed across the four STLA vehicle platforms, we will leverage the speed and agility associated with the decoupling of hardware and software cycles.;

Customers who own a connected car will be able to add different paid-for features via over-the-air upgrades.

Stellantis says that these updates will help to keep cars ‘fresh, exciting and updated years after they have been built’.

For example, owners could add a variety of entertainment functions – such as Apple CarPlay or Android Auto – after initially purchasing the vehicle without them fitted.