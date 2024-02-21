Stellantis UK announces changes to management with four key appointments

Stellantis has given its UK management team a major shake-up with four key appointments, it announced at lunchtime today.

Lee Titchner has been made Pro One LCV director, Steve Beattie is Vauxhall sales & operations director, Tom Ray is B2B operations director, while Tony Lewis, who is currently UK LCV director, has been appointed to the new role of commercial vehicle business development director.

Titchner, who has been network development director for seven years, will lead the Pro One strategy in the UK. Group managing director Maria Grazia Davino will now take direct responsibility for network development.

Lewis will be responsible for global key accounts focusing on delivery vans. Stellantis said it’ll create opportunities representing it as a global player in the sector with the largest commercial vehicle customers in the market.

Beattie returns to Vauxhall having left in 2017 to pursue opportunities at Volvo and Nio. In his role at Stellantis, he will be responsible for Vauxhall’s sales performance.

Ray joined the group in 2004 and, said Stellantis, has a breadth of sales experience. His roles have included general manager and regional operations director with Stellantis &You as well as head of regional operations for Peugeot.

Grazia Davino said: ‘I would like to welcome Lee, Steve and Tom to their new roles and wish them all every success in delivering on our Dare Forward 2030 commitments.

‘Lee’s broad and varied knowledge coupled with his strong relationships with the network will enable him to lead the Pro One strategy at Stellantis, with our ongoing focus to maximise our market share for LCV in UK and maintaining industry leadership in electric vans.

‘This approach, with the newly created delivery van sales role, will strengthen our collective offering and coverage, supporting our strategic aims in the LCV market.

‘I am delighted that one of our team will take the lead on such a strategic position and I would like to thank Tony for his great contribution to the UK team.’

She added: ‘I welcome Steve back to the group. Steve’s wide experience across sales and aftersales, integral knowledge of the Vauxhall brand and positive network engagement skills will make him a valuable asset in driving our Vauxhall sales results forwards.

‘Finally, I congratulate Tom on his new role and know that his extensive sales and leadership experience will enable him to drive forward our plans for the fleet market.’