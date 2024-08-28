Steph’s really putting her back into raising money for special needs school

A senior executive from Warranty Solutions Group is taking the strain for a good cause next month.

Group marketing director Steph Newbery will be part of a team pulling three increasingly heavy HGVs in a bid to raise £5,000 for St Piers School.

The Lingfield-based establishment helps children and young adults who have special educational needs and disabilities, including epilepsy, autism and severe learning difficulties.

The Horley Charity Truck Pull, organised by Big Pete’s Strength Events and taking place on September 8, will see teams of two pulling a 20-ton lorry, 30-ton lorry and 40-ton volumetric concrete-carrying lorry.

Newbery, who competes in the sport of Strongman with her partner Dave Tancock, said: ‘This is going to be a brutal event and the biggest challenge that Dave and I have ever undertaken.

‘It will be incredibly hard on our bodies and push us to our physical and mental limits as we battle to pull each of these vehicles along a 20-metre course within the time limit using nothing but a harness, raw brute strength and a rope for support!

‘All proceeds raised from the event will go towards building a new library for St Piers. If you would like to donate to help us reach the £5,000 target, we’d all be incredibly grateful.’

To donate, click on this link.