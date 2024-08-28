Log in
Steph Newbery, truck pullSteph Newbery, truck pull

Supplier News

Steph’s really putting her back into raising money for special needs school

  • Warranty Solutions Group marketing director limbering up for her biggest sporting challenge
  • Steph Newbery and her partner are to take part in charity truck pull
  • Target is £5,000 for new library at special needs school

Time 11:54 am, August 28, 2024

A senior executive from Warranty Solutions Group is taking the strain for a good cause next month.

Group marketing director Steph Newbery will be part of a team pulling three increasingly heavy HGVs in a bid to raise £5,000 for St Piers School.

The Lingfield-based establishment helps children and young adults who have special educational needs and disabilities, including epilepsy, autism and severe learning difficulties.

Advert

The Horley Charity Truck Pull, organised by Big Pete’s Strength Events and taking place on September 8, will see teams of two pulling a 20-ton lorry, 30-ton lorry and 40-ton volumetric concrete-carrying lorry.

Newbery, who competes in the sport of Strongman with her partner Dave Tancock, said: ‘This is going to be a brutal event and the biggest challenge that Dave and I have ever undertaken.

‘It will be incredibly hard on our bodies and push us to our physical and mental limits as we battle to pull each of these vehicles along a 20-metre course within the time limit using nothing but a harness, raw brute strength and a rope for support!

Advert

‘All proceeds raised from the event will go towards building a new library for St Piers. If you would like to donate to help us reach the £5,000 target, we’d all be incredibly grateful.’

To donate, click on this link.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108