Stirling Volvo retailer celebrates grand opening of new showroom

A VOLVO retailer in central Scotland celebrated the opening of its new showroom recently.

Arnold Clark Stirling has moved further up Kerse Road with its new home receiving a makeover to enhance the customer experience.

As with other refurbished Volvo dealers that have opened recently, the new large exterior and interior glazing allows customers to see all activity in the new workshops.

As well as relocating, the Stirling-based retailer has expanded, with a larger showroom, including a greater display of Approved Used Volvo Selekt models on the forecourt.

Arnold Clark Stirling will also be offering Volvo Personal Service, which means that technicians will liaise with the customer from the point of booking, right through to explaining the services – which they themselves will have carried out.

Two personal service technicians work together on each car, reducing the time it takes for a service to be completed.

Ross Hutchison, retailer principal at Arnold Clark Stirling, said: ‘The team and I are very excited to unveil our new showroom.

‘We’re all settled in and are raring to show it off, so look forward to welcoming prospective customers down for a cup of coffee and a chat about their car purchase and servicing needs.’

