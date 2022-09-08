Stripping down with a difference! It’s the bare essentials at Pebley Beach for special handover of cars

Swindon dealership Pebley Beach bared nearly all when it handed over 10 new Hyundai i10s to help raise awareness of testicular cancer.

A group of young men who are university ambassadors for underwear firm OddBalls stripped to their underwear to collect the keys to the hatchbacks.

OddBalls produces brightly coloured ethically sourced clothes and accessories, and each university has an OddBalls ambassador whose job it is to promote the brand and raise awareness of the so-called ‘young man’s disease’ – testicular cancer is the most common type of cancer to affect men aged between 15 and 49.

Pebley Beach will supply the OddBalls Foundation with 45 Hyundai i10s over the next three years as a fleet deal, and the first 10 left the showroom on new registration day last Thursday (Sep 1).

Managing director Dominic Threlfall told Car Dealer: ‘We threw everything at it to get it done at least cost as possible for them.’

The hatchbacks were wrapped by Swindon-based Smart Designs and are designed to be as eye-catching as the apparel they promote.

The first of the cars was handed over to OddBalls university ambassador manager Kieran Kelly by Pebley’s customer services manager, Harry Threlfall, who was also persuaded to strip off for the occasion.

The two men first met at the age of four and went through school together – which made the stunt a little less awkward than it might otherwise have been.

Threlfall joked: ‘I don’t remember posing in brightly coloured underwear being part of the job description.’ But he said: ‘We’re proud to work with OddBalls and spread awareness about testicular cancer across the country.’

Kelly commented on Dominic Threlfall’s LinkedIn page, saying: ‘On behalf of everyone at the OddBalls Foundation, I’d like to say a massive thank-you to your team at Pebley Beach Group.

‘The cars are an invaluable tool, enabling us to reach 100,000 people all over the UK.

‘Our team of university ambassadors are making a significant impact tackling the stigma associated with testicular cancer and it would not be possible without the cars to visit all of the schools, colleges, universities, businesses and other organisations that we engage with.’

Pictured at top, Pebley Beach customer services manager Harry Threlfall, left, hands over one of the Hyundai i10s to Oddballs university ambassador manager Kieran Kelly