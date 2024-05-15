Subaru honours its UK dealer network at annual conference and awards night

Subaru has been honouring the best of its UK dealer network at a glitzy ceremony in Harrogate.

The Japanese brand hosted its annual Dealer Conference & Awards with comedian and actor Russell Kane on hand to host proceedings.

At the event, S&S Services in Ayr took home the coveted Retailer of the Year Award in recognition of its ‘highest levels of performance in all areas’.

Throughout the night, businesses were honoured in several categories including vehicle sales, finance, aftersales and customer service.

Among the highlights of the ceremony was the 2023 Special Appreciation Award, which was presented to David Tuach, MD of Aird Motors Subaru in Beauly.

Tuach has spent decades representing Subaru and has made his dealership into one of the brand’s best in the UK.

Elsewhere, Jonny Aston, from Unity Tredington, was named the Subaru Rising Star of 2023 and Dales Subaru in Lancashire took home the gong for Excellence in Customer Service.

Meanwhile, Tweedmouth Service Station was honoured with the inaugural Retailer Community Award, having supported a local cancer charity, providing vehicles free of charge to transport patients to vital hospital appointments.

Commenting on the awards, Lorraine Bishton, managing director at Subaru UK, said: ‘It was a pleasure to host this annual event, alongside my UK and European colleagues, to provide recognition to our retail partners for their achievements and commitment to excellence.

‘We saw some particularly deserving awardees this year, especially those making a real difference in their local communities and our individual Rising Star winner.’

A full list of winners can be found below: