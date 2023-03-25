Supercar brand BAC to expand in Asia with three more showrooms

Supercar brand Briggs Automotive Company is expanding in Asia with three new showrooms set to open.

Japan is to get two retailers and Taiwan will have one, building on BAC’s presence in Asia, which accounts for more than a third of the Liverpool-based brand’s total international export volume.

The BAC Mono and BAC Mono R are the world’s only road-legal, single-seater supercars, and demand for the Mono range in Hong Kong and Indonesia is said to be continuing to intensify.

Meanwhile, BAC says it recently established new operations in Singapore and Malaysia to great success.

Japan will be BAC’s second-largest single market, with a dealership on both Honshu Island and Kyūshū Island.

Two BAC Mono Rs have been completed at BAC’s Speke factory and are on their way to Japan to be featured in BAC’s new Tokyo and Fukuoka showrooms.

But first the models will go on show at an Automobile Council event between April 14 and 16 at the Makuhari Messe, which will give members of the public their first chance to see a Mono R in Japan.

The BAC Tokyo showroom on Honshu Island will be run by premium retailer Bespoke Automotive, while Eisan Motors will be responsible for the BAC Fukuoka dealership on Kyūshū Island

Eisan Motors’ parent company, Yun San Motors, will represent BAC in Taiwan.

Each of the three new retailers – BAC Tokyo, BAC Fukuoka and BAC Taiwan – will also provide full aftersales, service and maintenance support.

Chris Lockhart, BAC’s head of global sales, said: ‘Today, the BAC Mono is a truly global supercar, which is exported to more than 46 territories and is heralded as the pinnacle of driving enjoyment.

‘We are delighted to take this opportunity to expand the reach of the BAC brand even further and introduce the unique appeal of the world’s most driver-focused single-seater supercar to new audiences through these successful strategic partnerships.’

BAC was established in 2009 by brothers Neill and Ian Briggs.

Of the 1,250 bespoke components that go to create a Mono, 95 per cent come from the UK, half of which are supplied by companies in Liverpool and the north-west regions of England.

Pictured is an artist’s impression of how the Taiwan showroom will look