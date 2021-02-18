Romans International has announced plans to expand its showroom in Banstead, Surrey.

The luxury car retailer said it had finalised the purchase of an ex-TrustFord showroom and MOT station next door to its current premises.

Work will now begin on transforming the site which won’t be physically connected to the original showroom.

Tom Jaconelli, director, said: ‘For the last three or four years, we’ve contemplated numerous different extension plans for our showroom and considered moving to a completely new site altogether. But our dream has always been to remain where we are now, so the opportunity to buy the site next door and expand from there is our perfect scenario.

‘Although we are keeping the structure of the existing Ford buildings, we are completely gutting them out with some heavy renovating taking place to create a big open modern showroom. It won’t be physically connected to our existing showroom but it’s going to link together and feel like one site.

‘For us, it’s all about delivering a first class customer experience and creating an environment which presents these special cars in the best way possible.

‘We pride ourselves on being a business with a family friendly feel and dedicated long-serving staff. We want to retain all that personal charm and intimate atmosphere that our clients have become accustomed to, but take it to the next level.’

He added: ‘Whilst a new customer parking area fitted with electric charging points and a brand new photo studio are some of the additional highlights, the simple fact we will now be able to house all of our supercars inside under cover will be the biggest upgrade.’

The new site is expected to open in the summer.