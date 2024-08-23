Supercharge your dealership with direct leads – check out Car Analytics’ new exclusive service

The popular car history-checking platform Car Analytics is expanding its services with a new car-buying service designed exclusively for dealers.

This innovative service provides dealers with direct access to local private sellers, bypassing the limitations of traditional online auctions and reducing competition.

Building on the trust we’ve earned and our expertise in delivering detailed car history checks and free car checks to millions of UK drivers over the past six years, we’re now offering a streamlined solution to enhance your vehicle sourcing process.

Instant leads delivered to your WhatsApp

Our new service delivers leads straight to your WhatsApp, streamlining your workflow and allowing you to respond quickly and effectively.

By receiving leads directly on your phone, you eliminate the need to log into multiple platforms.

This setup not only simplifies your process but also gives you full control to interact directly with sellers, manage conversations seamlessly and make informed decisions on the go.

Don’t miss out—sign up today!

Accept or reject leads with ease

Our platform gives you complete control over your leads by allowing you to accept or reject them instantly.

You can personalise your preferences based on criteria such as make, model and vehicle age, ensuring that you only receive leads that match your dealership’s specific interests.

This streamlined process minimises time spent on unsuitable opportunities and helps you concentrate on the deals that best fit your needs.

Save time and connect with local sellers

Connect directly with local private sellers and cut down on the time you’d spend searching for or bidding on vehicles.

This direct access not only speeds up your acquisition process but also strengthens your presence in the local market, helping you build a reputation as a trusted dealer in your area.

Minimise competition, maximise opportunities

Our Sell My Car service reduces competition by providing exclusive access to leads, giving you the upper hand in securing vehicles at better prices and on better terms.

Say goodbye to stressful bidding wars and hello to smoother transactions.

Free sign-up and 10 free leads – no commitment, no card required

We’re offering dealers a risk-free opportunity to try our service.

Sign up today for free and receive your first 10 leads absolutely free – no commitment and no payment card required.

This is a limited-time offer, so act fast to take advantage and discover how our service can innovate the way you source vehicles.

Don’t miss out – sign up now to claim your 10 free leads!

Join us today: Don’t miss out on this opportunity to streamline your dealership’s sourcing process.

Visit SellMyCar.Caranalytics.co.uk to sign up for free and claim your 10 free leads.

Experience the benefits of direct access to local sellers and enhance your dealership’s efficiency today!

For reliable car history checks to back your purchases, explore the lowest trade deals on Caranalytics.co.uk