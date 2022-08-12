Surrey Volvo dealership gets green light to modernise site despite local anger

A Surrey Volvo dealership has been given the green light to ‘modernise’ its site despite objections from local residents.

Squire Furneaux Volvo in Guildford has been given planning permission to demolish its existing workshop and MOT facility and build another in its place.

The plans, approved by Guildford Borough Council, also include the refurbishment of its existing showroom including a new facade and associated external works.

Bosses say the upgrades will allow the dealership to adapt to increased demand of electric cars, as petrol and diesel are phased out.

However, during a heated planning process, a total of 41 letters of objection were registered in response to proposals.

SurreyLive reports that traffic concerns were the main reason for objections, with some residents also complaining that the designs were out of keeping with the ara.

In response to the concerns, Charles Slaughter, from Squire Furneaux, said: ‘Our plans are not due in any way to an expansion of the business, as has been stated, but it’s very much a modernisation of that property to allow the business to operate more efficiently.’

The plans were approved at a meeting on Wednesday (August 10), when councillors voted unanimously in favour of the application.

However, they did amend some of the conditions relating to parking and loading on the site, subject to discussions with the county council.

Addressing the meeting, Pirbright Parish Councillor Mark Watson said that local views were not being heard in approving the work.