SUV’s days are numbered, says Citroen boss

  • Environment concerns will switch buyers off SUVs
  • That’s the view of Citroen’s top chief, Vincent Cobee
  • Citroen Oli concept car hints at what future consumers will want from a car
Time 7:43 am, January 15, 2023

The appeal of SUVs will diminish in the coming years as buyers look towards more efficient cars.

That’s the view of Citroen CEO Vincent Cobee, who believes that despite the ongoing popularity of high-riding SUVs among consumers, environmental concerns will switch off buyers from this of car in the near future and bring them ‘to an end’.

Speaking at the launch of Citroen’s new electric e-C4, a saloon with SUV-like styling cues, Cobee said: ‘This car is anticipating something we believe in, and that is that there’s an end to the SUV.

‘The more you will be concerned about fuel efficiency, about electric transition, the more we can come back to more aerodynamic silhouettes.’

Citroen only has two SUVs in its line-up – the C3 Aircross and C5 Aircross – although it offers SUV-inspired styling on models such as the C4, the new C4 X and C5 X.

Cobee acknowledged that Citroen would keep ‘some of the interesting values of SUVs, especially the higher seating position and versatility of the vehicles’.

The top executive wouldn’t say when he expected SUVs to decline, but he hinted that the 2035 deadline, when many mainland European countries will switch to only selling electric models, would likely be the catalyst for them coming to an end.

Citroen is keen to promote sustainability and in 2022 revealed its Oli concept car, which is set to become even more important for the French firm in future years.

It showcased the advantages of keeping a car’s weight down and using more recycled materials to help reduce the environmental footprint of each vehicle produced.

