Suzuki GB announces end of the line for four models as it prepares to transition the brand to meet ZEV legislation

Suzuki is axing a series of models from its line-up as it prepares to launch new electric vehicles next year until 2030 to meet government legislations.

Announced in a brief statement, Suzuki GB revealed that the Swift Sport, Jimny LCV, Ignis and Swace will be discontinued by early 2025.

The brand said: ‘Suzuki is in preparation to transition the brand and its dealer network to fully comply with all UK and EU legislation and will streamline its model range from the end of this year.’

However, if dealer stock depletes faster than this these models could be lost in the UK much sooner.

Suzuki GB director Dale Wyatt said: ‘The departure of these models will make room for EV and enable us to compete during a period where our sales ratio of hybrid versus EV products will drive our business.

‘We’re exiting the ICE era with a focus on SUV’s and new Swift, then starting in the second half of 2025 we’ll begin a period of EV growth.’

Wyatt has previously been outspoken on the subject of electric cars, and in March at Car Dealer Live 2024 called them ‘a loss-making product that people don’t want’.

Suzuki confirmed that the hybrid model line-up will then comprise of Swift, Vitara, S-Cross and Across PHEV.

It did add that it expects to sell similar volumes this year as it did in 2023, regardless of the plan to run down dealer stocks in those discontinued models.