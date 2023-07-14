Suzuki is named top automotive brand for customer service for seventh time

Suzuki has come top for customer service among automotive firms in the UK once again – the seventh time it’s achieved the accolade.

The latest bi-annual Institute of Customer Service’s UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI), which was published this week, put it in first position in the automotive sector.

It was also 22nd overall across all measured sectors from 259 organisations.

The index is a barometer of customer satisfaction measuring sentiment across the country and asks more than 10,000 consumers to rate their experiences of dealing with companies across 13 sectors, including those in the motor industry.

A total of 52,000 consumer responses were received for the latest index across all industries, with 3,500 of them coming from the automotive sector, which saw 26 brands measured.

Suzuki topped the automotive table for customer satisfaction and reputation with a score of 82.3 – well above the industry sector average of 79.4 points.

Customers were asked questions relating to experience, customer ethos, emotional connection including trust and ethics.

Within the automotive sector of UKCSI, Suzuki was ranked first for customer ethics, ethos and experience.

Takanori Suzuki, managing director of Suzuki GB, said: ‘We are very proud of our achievement to once again be in first position in the automotive sector of UKCSI.

‘It further reinforces Suzuki as the number one automotive brand for trust.

‘Consistent evolution of the Suzuki customer experience remains a core focus for us and the ongoing efforts of our staff and dealer network has once again really paid off.’

He added: ‘Without the support of our nationwide dealer network, and the hundreds of people that work tirelessly for the brand to deliver exceptional standards for our customers, we could not have delivered such a fantastic result.

‘I would like to again congratulate everyone who has played a part to attain yet another excellent achievement in customer satisfaction.’

Institute of Customer Service CEO Jo Causon said: ‘Congratulations to Suzuki on another strong showing in the UK Customer Satisfaction Index, and for being a consistent performer in recent years.

‘The automotive sector – as with much of the wider economy – faces high inflation, supply chain issues and price pressures.

‘Businesses need to remain focused on the customer experience to thrive in challenging times.

‘Well-run organisations are adept at balancing the needs of all stakeholders, shareholders, customers, employees and suppliers.

‘Our research shows a clear link between employee engagement, customer satisfaction and long-term profitability.’