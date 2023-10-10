Suzuki Jimny sees value on the used market go through the roof but Porsche Taycan price tanks

The Suzuki Jimny saw its value on the used market go through the roof last month, despite used car prices falling overall.

That is according to Auto Trader data, which found that the much-loved off-roader increased in value by more than 20 per cent in September.

The firm’s latest Retail Price Index found that used car prices dipped by 0.4 per cent to £17,736 in the ninth month of the year – the first decrease in 41 months.

However, demand for the Jimny, which won our Used Car of the Year prize at 2021 Used Car Awards, remained high with prices increasing as a result.

Despite the average value of the SUV being below the national average at £12,488, the figure still represented a year-on-year rise of 20.3 per cent and a monthly rise of 0.1 per cent.

It beat the Volkswagen Beetle to the biggest riser spot, with the German model experiencing a year-on-year hike of 19.4 per cent to have an average price of £8,166.

Elsewhere on the list, the likes of the Renault Scenic, Vauxhall Antara and Alfa Romeo Giulietta all featured highly.

Richard Walker, Auto Trader’s director of data and insight, said:‘For the vast majority of the market, we’re still seeing robust levels of price growth being stimulated by a combination of strong demand and constrained supply and so whilst the overall figures may continue to soften over the coming months, the market remains profitable.’

Top 10 used cars that gained the most value in September

Toyota Jimny (+20.3%) Volkswagen Beetle (+19.4%) Renault Scenic (+14.3%) Vauxhall Antara (+13.1%) Alfa Romeo Giulietta (+13.1%) Peugeot Partner Teepee (+12.6%) Hyundai i30 (+11.1%) Dacia Sandero (+11.0%) Hyundai ix20 (+9.6%) Mercedes M Class (+9.2%)

At the other end of the scale, several used models saw their values plummet last month, with the Porsche Taycan leading the way.

The luxury German model experienced a 23.3 per cent year-on-year dip to £89,992 in September, placing it at the head of a top three taken up entirely by EVs.

Despite the used EV market showing signs of stabilising, the Vauxhall Corsa-e and Hyundai Ioniq also lost large chunks of their values last month.

There was also room on the list for the Toyota’s Corolla and C-HR as well as the DS3 Crossback and Hyunai Kona.

Walker added: ‘As prices stabilise and demand continues to accelerate, used electric vehicles are becoming a particular bright spot, and we’d urge retailers not to be distracted by the Prime Minister’s unexpected U-turn.

‘The ongoing de-fleeting of the hundreds of thousands of EVs sold over the last few years, as well as confirmation of the ZEV mandate means the volume of used electric cars entering the used market is only set to increase.

‘Ignore Westminster’s smoke-and-mirrors; EVs are here to stay and by following the data provide good profit potential.’

Top 10 used cars that lost the most value in September