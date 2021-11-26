Log in

Car News

Suzuki reveals new S-Cross with model set to go on sale from £24,999 in January

  • Suzuki reveals new version of its S-Cross
  • New crossover due to arrive in British showrooms in January
  • Prices set to start at £24,995

Time 56 seconds ago

Suzuki has introduced a new version of its S-Cross, with the model set to arrive at British dealerships in the new year.

The new model debuts a chunky, more SUV-inspired design, incorporating a piano black front grille and LED headlights.

Round the back there’s an integrated rear spoiler and lights which merge into a full-width trim section.

Advert

Prices for the latest edition will start from £24,999 with the model expected to go on sale in UK showrooms in January.

When that happens, salesmen should have no difficulty convincing customers to part with their cash thanks to the S Cross’s extensive list of equipment.

Entry-level Motion cars boast 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems.

A range of assistance systems, including traffic sign recognition and blind-spot monitoring, are included as standard too.

Advert

An additional grade – called Ultra – adds 17-inch polished alloy wheels, leather seat upholstery and a panoramic sliding sunroof. Both on-board navigation and a 360-degree parking camera come included as well.

A single engine is available on the S-Cross. It’s a turbocharged 1.4-litre Boosterjet that helps the S-Cross to complete the 0-60mph sprint in 9.3 seconds and is available with either a manual or automatic transmission.

It’s coupled with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, which powers low-voltage systems such as the lights and air conditioning to help take the strain off the engine.

In its most efficient setup, it’ll return up to 53.2mpg with CO2 emissions of 120g/km.

Suzuki is also offering the S-Cross with its AllGrip all-wheel-drive system.

Fitted as standard on Ultra-grade cars, the system features four different driving modes relating to different surfaces and is capable of feeding torque to the wheel with the most grip.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190