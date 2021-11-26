Suzuki reveals new S-Cross with model set to go on sale from £24,999 in January

Suzuki has introduced a new version of its S-Cross, with the model set to arrive at British dealerships in the new year.

The new model debuts a chunky, more SUV-inspired design, incorporating a piano black front grille and LED headlights.

Round the back there’s an integrated rear spoiler and lights which merge into a full-width trim section.

Prices for the latest edition will start from £24,999 with the model expected to go on sale in UK showrooms in January.

When that happens, salesmen should have no difficulty convincing customers to part with their cash thanks to the S Cross’s extensive list of equipment.

Entry-level Motion cars boast 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems.

A range of assistance systems, including traffic sign recognition and blind-spot monitoring, are included as standard too.

An additional grade – called Ultra – adds 17-inch polished alloy wheels, leather seat upholstery and a panoramic sliding sunroof. Both on-board navigation and a 360-degree parking camera come included as well.

A single engine is available on the S-Cross. It’s a turbocharged 1.4-litre Boosterjet that helps the S-Cross to complete the 0-60mph sprint in 9.3 seconds and is available with either a manual or automatic transmission.

It’s coupled with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, which powers low-voltage systems such as the lights and air conditioning to help take the strain off the engine.

In its most efficient setup, it’ll return up to 53.2mpg with CO2 emissions of 120g/km.

New S-Cross is on its way. The exciting new addition to our dynamic SUV range.

Be one of the first to hear more: https://t.co/I0WcGP7glZ pic.twitter.com/2aSlejyf8i — SuzukiCarsUK (@SuzukiCarsUK) November 22, 2021

Suzuki is also offering the S-Cross with its AllGrip all-wheel-drive system.

Fitted as standard on Ultra-grade cars, the system features four different driving modes relating to different surfaces and is capable of feeding torque to the wheel with the most grip.