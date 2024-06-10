Swansway Group connects with customers via new partnership with Marketing Delivery

Marketing Delivery has agreed a new partnership with Swansway Motor Group as the firm looks to keep in touch with its customers.

Jeremy Evans, boss of Marketing Delivery, revealed the agreement on the latest episode of the Car Dealer Podcast, in which he sat down with our very own Jon Reay and Rebecca Chaplin.

He told the hosts that a new offering with the Car Dealer Top 100 dealer group went live last week, with a number of similar deals also in the pipeline.

Marketing Delivery is one of the UK’s leaders in automotive marketing software, offering interactive and bespoke customer communications programmes.

The firm aims to help automotive retailers improve their levels of customer retention by creating more dialogue with buyers.

Speaking on the podcast, sponsored by JATO, founder Evans, said: ‘It’s one of those situations for us where when the industry goes into a little bit of turmoil, a little bit of uncertainty, we tend to grow.

‘All the time, things are great and fine and dandy and we start talking about kind of keeping in touch with customers and fancy tech ways to improve things dealers go, “Oh, I don’t need to worry about that. Things are wonderful. We don’t need to invest in anything.”

‘Of course, when things get a little bit uncertain, all of a sudden, the phone starts ringing and we start to get people say, “Oh, that stuff you spoke to us about a year ago. Can you come back and talk to us and how soon can you turn it on?”

‘We end up running around quite busy.’

He added: ‘Your guest on last week’s podcast, the Smyth family and the Swansway Group, they went live with us this week. It’s been a really busy week for us as we get all of that live.

‘We’ve got a few more due to go live in the next month or two as well. It’s been a really busy, really busy time for us the last few months.’

Car Dealer has contacted Swansway for comment.

The Car Dealer Podcast, sponsored by JATO, sees an industry guest join our hosts to discuss the motor trade’s biggest headlines of every week.

Among the topics up for discussion in the latest episode were the financial results of Caffyns and Alexanders Prestige, Fisker’s new franchise dealer partners and the future of Chinese EVs.

A full list of the stories discussed can be found here:

You can listen to all episodes of the Car Dealer Podcast on Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

On last week’s episode, Swansway director Peter Smyth gave his views on what’s gone wrong Cazoo, describing the company’s plans as a ‘work of complete fiction’.