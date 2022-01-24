Swansway raises close to £90,000 for circus charity that helps children with additional needs

Dealer group Swansway has raised close to £90,000 for Circus Starr six years after after joining forces with the charitable group.

The Car Dealer Top 100 firm first agreed a charitable partnership with Circus Starr in January 2016 and has given them £20 for every Motability vehicle it has sold since.

That figure now stands at a spectacular £88,600, representing 4,430 Motability vehicles sold.

The charity, based in Congleton, Cheshire, works to give children with additional needs a place to go and have fun by watching circus acts.

They have created a touring ‘tut-free’ circus with the aim that every child can experience a touch of magic.

Sarah Hall, communications and engagement manager at Circus Starr, said: ‘The pandemic has had an impact on us and we have had to adapt our shows to make sure everyone is kept safe, happy and healthy.

‘We rely solely on donations from companies like Swansway Group to keep us running and during the national lockdowns, their support was greatly appreciated.

‘Not only do their donations ensure that we offer a safe environment, but also help us share our magical show with those most deserving!

‘Their contribution helps to fund the tickets of disadvantaged families so that they can make precious memories together after a difficult couple of years.’

David Smyth, Swansway group director, added: ‘Hitting the six year milestone of support of Circus Starr is something we are hugely proud of.

‘During this time, we have helped over 4,000 families enjoy a day out together and that is something that really does make us smile’.

The Motability Scheme is open to anyone in receipt of higher rate mobility allowance, such as the Enhanced Rate of the Mobility Component of Personal Independence Payment or the Higher Rate Mobility Component of Disability Living Allowance.

Recipients can exchange all or part of their allowance to lease a Motability car such as an SUV, saloon, hatchback or MPV across a wide range of vehicle makes.