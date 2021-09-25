Sytner Group and H.R. Owen Rolls-Royce dealerships join forces to chauffeur Dior customers ahead of London Fashion Week

Sytner Group’s Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Sunningdale and H.R. Owen’s Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London joined forces to provide the official chauffeur service for Dior’s event in the run up to London Fashion Week.

Called Les Journée Savoir Faire, it gave loyal customers an opportunity to gain an exclusive look behind the curtains at the French fashion house.

Guests were transported in Ghost and Cullinan models to the Dior New Bond Street store to take part in behind the scenes action.

To create a blend of premium brands Dior asked Rolls-Royce to be its partner for the event. Rolls-Royce explained that it was perfect timing as the brand has seen its demographic change.

Recently, it has seen the age demographic decrease while there’s also been an increase in female ownership.

The flagship New Bond Street store was the venue for the special event, hosting a Dior café in the Winter Garden and animations throughout the store.

Charlotte Edwards, marketing and database executive at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Sunningdale, said: ‘Dior Les Journée Savoir-Faire was a perfect event for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Sunningdale to assist with, as the spirit of the event was to showcase the incredible craftsmanship behind some of Dior’s most iconic products, resonating with the extraordinary craftsmanship involved in creating Rolls-Royce cars.

‘We were delighted to assist with chauffeuring some of Dior’s most loyal customers to the event, as well as having the opportunity to bring a select number of our customers to experience the event.’