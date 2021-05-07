Sytner Mercedes-Benz improves dealership experience for deaf customers

Sytner Mercedes-Benz is making life easier for deaf customers thanks to a new partnership with a sign language interpretation provider.

It means customers whose first language is British Sign Language (BSL) can communicate with sales or service teams at its 12 dealerships via a BSL interpreter on an iPad and using the Star Leaf app.

Bringing in Sign Solutions’ InterpretersLive! video remote interpreting service coincides with Deaf Awareness Week, which finishes on May 9.

Michelle Mirfin, HR manager at Sytner’s Mercedes-Benz division, said: ‘One of Sytner’s team philosophies is to embrace diversity and inclusivity.

‘So to be able to incorporate the InterpretersLive! service within our Sytner Mercedes-Benz dealerships further supports our local deaf communities.

‘The platform is easy for our staff and customers to use and removes communication barriers by enabling them to communicate in person straight away.

‘It means we can fully support our deaf customers and provide them with the best experience possible.’

The qualified and registered interpreters work on demand, and BSL users can book their preferred interpreter before joining the video session securely via an app, where the interpreter will be waiting for them.

Clare Vale, managing director of Sign Solutions, said: ‘We are very proud to be working with Sytner Mercedes-Benz to support its efforts to provide inclusivity and accessibility for its deaf customers.

‘The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the barriers faced by deaf people, and it is encouraging that Sytner Mercedes-Benz has recognised and responded to this by reducing these barriers and ensuring each customer enjoys the optimum customer experience within its dealerships.’