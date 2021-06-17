Tesla completes emergency services specification Model 3

Tesla police cars have moved a step closer today after the firm announced it has completed its first emergency services specification Model 3.

Earlier this year, Car Dealer reported the firm was prepping a demonstrator car to be tested by the UK’s emergency services.

The work has now been completed and Tesla is inviting police forces, fire brigades medical agencies to take it for a test.

The Model 3 has been given a new bright blue and yellow livery as well as sirens and flashing lights.

Tesla says the car has a range of up to 360 miles and is the perfect ultra-low emissions vehicle for the emergency services going forward.

A spokesman for the company said: ‘In line with the Government’s Road to Zero strategy, emergency services are trialling EV adoption ahead of the 2030 target to move to 100 per ultra-low emission vehicles.

‘Tesla is making this test car available for those forces, brigades and other agencies wanting to trial Model 3 as an emergency response vehicle.

‘The Model 3’s performance allows for quick response in both urban and rural environments and with a WLTP range of up to 360 miles, All-Wheel Drive options and a 5 star Euro NCAP safety rating, it provides a zero tailpipe emissions solution to emergency services.

‘The Model 3 can also present savings over internal combustion engine vehicles with low maintenance requirements and industry leading efficiency.

‘The car will be trialled by fire brigades, medical rapid response and police forces in a variety of roles.’

The adaptations and livery were completed by industry supplier, Halls Electrical Ltd.