Tesla halts sale of right-hand-drive X and S models in UK with immediate effect

Tesla has stopped selling right-hand-drive Model X and S with immediate effect – offering anyone who has ordered one in the UK a left-hand-drive car instead.

In an email to customers who had ordered a car, the American electric car manufacturer told customers today that they could either take delivery of a left-hand-drive car or ‘just cancel’ their order.

If customers do convert their reservation for a Model X to a Model 3 or Y, Tesla is offering them £2,000 as a credit to ‘thank them for their support’.

In exchange for swapping a right-hand-drive order of the Model X for a left-hand-drive car, Tesla is offering customers three years of free, unlimited supercharging.

‘If you prefer to cancel your order, you do not need to take any action,’ Tesla told customers in an email.

‘We will automatically cancel your current reservation on June 5 and refund your order fee in full.’

Customers can request a call back from a Tesla team member to discuss their options in detail.

It isn’t clear why Tesla is stopping the production of right-hand-drive Model X and S models as they have been available up until this point.

Some owners pointed out on social media that the footwells were different in left-hand-drive cars and this could be a cost-cutting move by the car maker.

The news will affect customers in right-hand-drive markets across the world including the UK, Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

Reports suggest Tesla has updated its website to only offer left-hand-drive Model X and S cars for sale, which will be available here in the next two months.

Tom Barnard, editor of Electrifying.com, said: ‘It’s going to be a disappointment for buyers who have been on the waiting list for months or even years to discover that the S and X won’t be made with right-hand-drive.

‘Anyone who has ever driven these cars will know they are wide too, so being sat on the wrong side is going to be challenging on UK roads.

‘What is more surprising for me is that these cars are available now, with stock at the docks.

‘This means Tesla must’ve planned this for months but is only telling customers now.

‘The three years of free Supercharging might make sense if you do a lot of miles though, especially if you drive to Europe regularly.’

The Tesla Owners UK group said it was a ‘sad day’ and pleaded with boss Elon Musk to change his mind. Other owners tweeted that the news ‘totally sucked’ and was a ‘terrible move’

One customer ‘SpawnPoiint’ wrote on Twitter: ‘Just got the same email. A refund it is.’

In January, Tesla drastically slashed the price of its new cars to boost demand. The move caused the price of used Teslas to fall dramatically.

The flip side of the left-hand-drive-only sales from now on could mean that those right-hand-drive models available in the market may see a sudden increase in price. Tesla have dropped some 25 per cent in value since October.

First published: 10.13am. Updated at 10.23am to clarify news announcement affected Model X and S cars not 3 and Y