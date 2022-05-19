Tesla Supercharger network opens up to other EVs – but only at select locations

All EV owners will be able to use Tesla Superchargers at 15 locations across the UK after the firm confirmed it would allow other brands to utilise its network.

Up until now, the wide-spanning Supercharger network has exclusively been available to Tesla drivers but that is all about to change.

Tesla has announced that drivers of third-party vehicles will now be able to top up at a number of sites across the UK.

The sites included in this initial trial are: Aberystwyth, Adderstone, Aviemore, Banbury, Birmingham St Andrews, Cardiff, Dundee, Flint, Folkestone Eurotunnel, Grays, Manchester Trafford Centre, Thetford, Trumpington, Uxbridge and Wokingham.

Non-Tesla drivers will be able to access the units via the Tesla app, but will have to pay more than Tesla owners unless they pay an additional £10.99 monthly fee to gain access to lower charge rates.

Tesla says that the average price for non-members will be 60p/kWh.

Example pricing for the 16 Superchargers that have today opened to non-Tesla vehicles. Thetford Supercharger:

🚗 Tesla owners: 48p/kWh (or free if you have free supercharging) with automatic payment/charging

🚙 Non-Tesla: 61p/kWh OR £10.99 per month + 48p/kWh with app — Tesla Owners UK 🇬🇧 (@TeslaOwnersUK) May 18, 2022

The development follows the success of similar schemes in the Netherlands, France and Norway, where owners clubs have reported that the influx of new drivers hasn’t led to longer waits.

There are currently 98 Supercharger sites across the UK and it is believed that this move could be expanded to allow non-Tesla owners to access more charging locations.

In a statement, a Tesla spokesperson said: ‘It is always been our ambition to open the Supercharger network to Non-Tesla EVs, and by doing so, encourage more drivers to go electric. More customers using the Supercharger network enables faster expansion.

‘Our goal is to learn and iterate quickly, while continuing to aggressively expand the network, so we can eventually welcome both Tesla and Non-Tesla drivers at every Supercharger worldwide.’