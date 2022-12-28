The 10 best models that arrived on car dealer forecourts in 2022

This year has proven to be a bumper 12 months for the car launch scene. We’ve seen all manner of fresh new metal coming from manufacturers across the board, with electrification remaining a key focus for many.

Our car reviewers – Jack Evans and Ted Welford – have been in the fortunate position to drive many of these newly released models, so we’ve asked them to put together a list of the ones which have stood proud against the rest.

This is what they came up with…

Ford Ranger Raptor – Ted Welford

Oh, how I loved the previous Ranger Raptor. It was almost brilliantly silly, with its over-engineered suspension and larger-than-life design. Did the UK really need a pick-up that could handle tough Baja deserts? Of course not. But that didn’t stop it from being a big hit.

This new version takes things one step further by ditching the rather underwhelming diesel engine in favour of a V6 petrol. I got to test it fully off-road and was blown away by its ability.

Honda Civic – Ted Welford

The Honda Civic celebrated its 50th birthday in 2022 and alongside this commemoration came the arrival of its new 11th-generation car.

I’ll admit, I wasn’t expecting big things from this new Civic – the old car was a touch lacklustre – but I was proved completely wrong once I got behind the wheel.

It’s got a really appealing blend of comfort, space, performance and efficiency that many in the class struggle to match. It’s why it was one of the cars which really stood out for me in 2022.

Lamborghini Urus Performante – Ted Welford

There’s nothing quite like launching a heavy, V8-powered SUV in a period when nearly all manufacturers are focusing on making their cars as efficient as possible, but that’s just what Lamborghini did with the Urus Performante.

I took it onto the Vallelunga race circuit – not the usual territory for a big SUV, I’ll admit – but it really went above and beyond in terms of grip and outright performance.

BMW M340i – Ted Welford

The BMW 3 Series is a car that has evaded me, even though I’ve been doing this gig for a number of years. In all honesty, I’ve never been able to work out what all of the hype was about until I found myself behind the wheel of one back in September.

Just as a disclaimer, it was the tip-top M340i version, but the way it felt so ‘spot-on’ was what really shone through. It was simply effortless and now I get what all the fuss is about.

MG4 – Ted Welford

It feels like MG is a brand on a bit of a roll, don’t you think? In the UK, it’s one of the top 10 biggest firms, outselling brands like Skoda and even Land Rover. This year saw the arrival of its first electric hatchback too, the MG4.

Coming in at just £25,995 makes the MG4 the UK’s cheapest EV, but I found it to be far more accomplished than many of its rivals which cost far more. It’s definitely going to be a big-hitter as we go into 2023, that’s for sure.

Ferrari 296 GTS – Jack Evans

A Ferrari is a special thing, and something would be up if I’d driven one in the year and NOT included it. But the 296 GTS supercar proved to be one of 2022’s highlights for me.

Many worry that electrification will take the ‘soul’ away from performance cars, but Ferrari’s magic here in the hybrid 296 GTS proves this isn’t the case. Using its ‘baby V12’ V6 engine and offering sharp handling, it showed me real promise for the future.

BMW X1 – Jack Evans

I’ve driven a lot of new BMWs this year, so it might seem odd to include the relatively humble X1 on this list. But the new-generation version of this SUV left me very impressed.

It feels more ‘grown up’ than its predecessor, and gets a lot of the space and technology from BMW’s far more expensive models. There’s an electric iX1 on the way too, which is set to prove particularly popular.

Mercedes EQS – Jack Evans

Outright range remains a key talking point when it comes to EVs, and it’s the way the Mercedes EQS made quite an impression in 2022, with this large luxury car boasting a claimed range of 453 miles – comparable with many petrol cars.

Essentially designed as the electric equivalent of the well-loved S-Class saloon – a model that’s been widely praised over the years – Mercedes most certainly fulfilled the brief with this brilliant EV.

Porsche Cayman GT4 RS –Jack Evans

While the 911 is well-known for the GT3 and GT2, Porsche has been hesitant to go wild with its smaller Cayman, perhaps worrying it would take the model too close to the 911. But it finally gave in to pressure in 2022 with the GT4 RS.

It feels like a brilliant skunkworks project and with its untamed soundtrack and superb PDK automatic gearbox, it’s without a doubt one of the best cars I’ve ever driven.

Morgan Super 3 – Jack Evans

The Morgan Super 3 is a delightful replacement for this British firm’s 3-Wheeler and was a real high point for me this year.

While it might look similar to other three-wheeled Morgans that have come before, this Super 3 uses a new 1.0-litre Ford-sourced engine and a great six-speed manual gearbox. This is one of the most modern cars the firm has ever made, too, and offers a driving experience like no other.

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.