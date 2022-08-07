The long and the shorts of it… Motorpoint agrees sponsorship deal with Portsmouth FC

Used car supermarket group Motorpoint has agreed a new deal to become an official partner of Portsmouth FC.

The deal will see the firm support Danny Cowley’s side as they attempt to secure promotion out of English football’s third tier.

It will also sponsor the club’s women’s team and will have branding displayed on their shorts throughout the coming season.

Motorpoint agreed the deal after opening a new store in Portsmouth, on a former Imperial Cars site.

Jennie Sim, the outfit’s sponsorship and charity manager, said: ‘We’ve been in talks with Pompey for a while now and are delighted to announce we are supporting both the men’s and women’s teams in the coming season.

‘Portsmouth FC is a fantastic team at the heart of the community and to be able to support Portsmouth FC Women as well, at a time when women’s football is one of the fastest-growing participation events in the UK, is fantastic.’

Anna Mitchell, Pompey’s chief commercial officer, added: ‘We are delighted to welcome Motorpoint as a new club partner.

‘It’s fantastic to see them also supporting our women’s team, especially given the high profile currently being enjoyed by the sport following the Lionesses’ magnificent victory over Germany to win Euro 2022.’

Portsmouth’s men’s side got their campaign under way with an entertaining 3-3 draw away at Sheffield Wednesday on July 30, although it was a goalless draw for them at home to Lincoln City yesterday (Aug 6).

Meanwhile, Jay Sadler’s women’s team play their first league game of the campaign away to Ipswich Town on August 21.