‘The Ties They Are A-Changing’: Vertu boss announces switch to traditional staff uniform

  • Vertu Motor Group has ‘severed ties’ with its traditional uniform
  • Staff will no longer have to wear ties or scarves as part of their working attire
  • Boss Robert Forrester says ‘times change’

Time 9:17 am, October 1, 2024

Vertu Motor Group’s sales staff will no longer wear ties as part of  their uniform, as the retailer looks to move with the times.

The Car Dealer Top 100 outfit has long used its famous striped ties to help dealers stand out in each individual franchise.

However, as of today (October 1), no staff will be required to don neckwear as part of their uniform.

The move also includes the removal of Vertu-branded scarves, which were often favoured by female employees in the place of a traditional tie.

The switch was confirmed by boss Robert Forrester, who says the the firm has accepted that ‘times change’.

The CEO has been leading from the front and this morning posted a selfie on his first day at work without a tie.

Confirming the news, he said: ‘We have announced this afternoon that from 1 October our group will no longer have ties as part of our uniform. Times move on.’

The move will extend to all of Vertu’s various brands including both Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors.

Vertu confirmed to Car Dealer yesterday (Sep 30) that the rest of its uniform remains unchanged.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.



