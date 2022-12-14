The UK used cars needed by Ukraine’s frontline fighters – and how you can help

Car dealers across the UK are being asked to help find used cars to help support fighters battling the war in Ukraine.

An appeal for used pick-up trucks – such as Mitsubishi L200, Nissan Navara and Ford Ranger models – has been issued by a charity sourcing vehicles for the frontline.

The cars are retrofitted with armoured plating and machine guns and have been used to rescue civilians and attack Russian aggressors.

Fighters using one modified vehicle even shot down a Russian cruise missile last week.

Right hand drive vehicles are particularly sought after as they confuse Russian snipers who shoot at the wrong side of the cars in an attempt to target the driver.

Ivan Oleksii, based outside Kyiv, spoke to Car Dealer on a video call you can watch above, from inside Ukraine to explain how car dealers could help the war efforts.

The Ukrainian computer expert is juggling his day job in e-sports with helping to find vehicles to support his fellow comrades fighting Russian troops.

Car4Ukraine.com accepts cash donations to help buy relevant vehicles and is grateful for donations of vehicles too.

Some farmers have handed over pick-up trucks for as little as £1 when they realised what they would be used for after media reports on CNN and the Telegraph.

Oleksii hopes that car dealers in the UK will now also be willing to offer appropriate vehicles.

He said: ‘A lot of the vehicles are actually purchased by us, we don’t just come and say we want your car for free.

‘But some people do offer them for free or for very cheap prices. Cars in the UK have come from farms or other places of work so they may not look in good condition but mechanically they are sound.

‘They need to be diesel, need to work and have a good solid subframe as we add a lot of weight to them.’

The Car4Ukraine.com team heavily modifies the vehicles before sending them into frontline service.

Armour plating is added to the doors, windows and bonnet for protection from blasts. A separate team then retrofits them with machine guns and rocket launchers.

‘The cars are used for a number of purposes on the frontline,’ explained Oleksii.

‘It could be to rescue civilians or it could be to launch attacks on the Russians. Some of our cars have destroyed tanks and armoured personnel carriers.

‘One, last week, even shot down a Russian cruise missile.’

Frontline service

Oleksii explained the pick-up trucks are vital on the frontline and his team deals with many requests for support from units fighting across Ukraine.

He said he ‘can’t help them all’ but that his team tries to help in places where the vehicles will make the most difference.

He added: ‘This is a genuine way people in the UK can help fight the Russian aggressors.

‘These cars are vital and are used for a huge number of roles. Cars are disposable and easy to destroy so we need a good supply.

‘Dealers may have cars that look tatty but that doesn’t matter for us as long as they drive and are solid underneath. We paint them for the frontline and retrofit all the parts that are needed for active service.’

Pick-up trucks are most sought after by Car4Ukraine but other vehicles are also useful to help transport troops and civilians in war-torn areas.

Oleksii said he wanted to help as his parents are from recently-liberated Kherson and he has other relatives in still occupied areas of Ukraine.

‘My parents refuse to leave the area and my relatives are being shelled every day,’ he said.

‘This is my way of helping. I volunteer sourcing cars around my day job.’

Car dealers can contact Car4Ukraine.com to donate vehicles or get in touch with Car Dealer using our details below to be connected with the team.

Oleksii has a team across Europe, including the UK, who help buy and source the vehicles and get them to Ukraine.

However, he added that any help getting them to the Polish-Ukraine border, or even into Ukraine, would also be appreciated too.

‘If there are people willing to help get the vehicles to Ukraine too we would be very grateful,’ he added.

‘We have a big community helping, but all help is appreciated. Please reach out to us and we will talk about how you can help.’

For more details, visit Car4Ukraine.com or email info@car4ukraine.com.