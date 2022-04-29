Here are the top 10 used cars that take the longest time to sell

Meet The Unsellables: These are the used cars that take the longest to leave car dealer forecourts in the UK.

Car Dealer Magazine has collated exclusive data to reveal the slowest selling used cars across the country.

eBay Motors Group assessed all used cars advertised on its website for the last 12 months (March 2021 to March 2022) to uncover those that hung around the longest.

To weed out the high end and ultra rare models, eBay Motors Group only looked at cars that were advertised more than 1,000 times during the year.

At the top of the pile in the slowest selling car stakes was the SsangYong Tivoli – which on average took 74.9 days to sell.

eBay Motors Group monitor when cars are advertised on their sites and when they are removed to work out the average days to sell figure.

As a comparison, the fastest selling used car of the year was the Alfa Romeo Stelvio – which found a new home in just 23.9 days.

In second place was the Nissan Elgrand, with took 67.5 days to sell, while in third place was another model from Korean car maker SsangYong – the Korando – which hung about on forecourts for 65.6 days.

Dermot Kelleher, head of marketing and research for eBay Motors Group said: ‘Although the demand for used cars was exceptionally high over the last 12 months there were inevitably some models that struggled to find buyers, regardless of price.

‘SsangYong’s Tivoli averaged 74.9 days to sell, despite being a compact SUV, making it the slowest seller overall.

‘However, it wasn’t just budget cars that struggled to find buyers. Our data shows how Audi’s e-tron electric SUV was the fourth slowest seller, averaging 63.5 days to sell, we believe this is more a reflection of its top-end £64,634 price tag rather than its desirability.

‘Dealers worked hard to keep their stocks fresh over the last 12 months but even so some models failed to resonate with buyers, highlighting the need to review the prices of slow sellers on a daily basis.

‘With the cost of living crisis impacting the choices made by some used car buyers, this pricing agility will prove invaluable especially if wider economic factors have a negative effect on demand.’

Ok, so perhaps the unsellables tag is a little unfair, but at least now if you have one of these models hanging around on your forecourt gathering dust, you know you’re probably not alone.

Top 10 slowest selling used cars

Data from eBay Motors Group who assessed cars that had more than 1,000 adverts on its sites between March 2021 and March 2022 to work out the average days to sell for each model over the year.

1 SsangYong Tivoli

Days to sell: 74.9

Average price: £13.060

2 Nissan Elgrand

Days to sell: 67.5

Average price: £10,015

3 SsangYong Korando

Days to sell: 65.6

Average price: £14,594

4 Audi e-tron

Days to sell: 63.5

Average price: £64,634

5 Skoda Scala

Days to sell: 57.6

Average price: £16,510

6 Mercedes Benz SL

Days to sell: 57.3

Average price: £26,740

7= Seat Mii

Days to sell: 56.4

Average price: £6,583

7= Mercedes Benz CLK

Days to sell: 56.4

Average price: £4,475

8 Suzuki SX4

Days to sell: 56

Average price: £4,681

9 Skoda Kamiq

Days to sell: 55.9

Average price: £20,695

10 Skoda Citigo

Days to sell: 55.2

Average price: £6,520

