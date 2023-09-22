‘There is nothing quite like the thrill of winning a Car Dealer Used Car Award’, says serial winner

The Car Dealer Used Car Awards is one of the most important dates in the automotive calendar and gives dealers a ‘real sense of achievement’.

That is the view of Car Quay boss, Jamie Caple, who has been a regular winner at the awards down the years.

Last year saw Car Quay pick up our gong for Used Car Sales Team of the Year, which was awarded in recognition of the firm’s great customer care and high quality used cars.

‘Winning a Car Dealer Award is always great for our business,’ said Caple.

‘Not only do we get to celebrate it across our businesses and social media channels but also across our personal ones too, which gives us all a real sense of pride.

‘From a team point of view it provides a real lift as this industry can be challenging and unforgiving at times so to receive some industry wide recognition for the teams efforts is simply fantastic.

‘Quite simply it can be the difference between converting a customer into a sale versus a competitor who hasn’t just received one of these awards.

‘Also, when customers are pushing for that extra bit of discount or extra freebie, we can more easily justify a no by explaining that the service and experience we give is to a higher standard, an award winning standard so it helps us not only convert deals but retain extra margin too.’

Given the level of success that Caple and his team have enjoyed at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards down the years, it might be assumed that the feeling of winning is beginning to wane.

However, nothing could be further from the truth and the team are hoping for yet more glory at this year’s ceremony.

Caple added: ‘There’s no feeling like it. We work so hard, put in so much effort that when we get announced as a winner it’s a feeling of joy, relief, excitement, so many different emotions.

‘Walking to the stage is like a blur of lights, adrenaline, noise, its wild and there’s nothing quite like it.

‘It is absolutely one of the most important dates in the year and we wouldn’t miss it for the world.

‘It’s an opportunity for the trade to get together and celebrate all that is great and good about what we do; the individuals and teams who make up the motor trade and have a fabulous evening.

‘It gives recognition to hard work, commitment, resilience, perseverance and effort and in fantastic surroundings with fantastic people.’

To decide who will come out on top at this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards, dealers need to cast their votes.

To be in with a chance of winning one of our coveted trophies, our nominations form needs to be completed and it really couldn’t be easier!

Simply find the category that you’d like to nominate yourself or someone else for on the form and supply the details asked for.

Every entry is assessed and they’re all whittled down to make the nominations list.