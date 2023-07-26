Used Car Awards 2023: Voting is now open to decide on the cream of the industry!

On your marks! Get set! Go, go, GO! Yes, voting has now opened for this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards!

This is THE highlight of the UK used car calendar, where we shine the spotlight on this backbone of the automotive industry, honouring the best dealers out there in this ultra-important sector.

Black Horse is returning as the headline sponsor of the major event and multiple companies are partnering with us as well to sponsor individual categories.

The awards – which will take place at The Brewery in central London on Monday, November 27 – have become something of a legend within the industry and will once again feature Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer as the host.

But for the winners and highly commendeds to be decided, dealers need to cast their votes!

These are the key dates for this year’s awards:

Nominations close: Sunday, October 1

Nominations (long list) revealed: Monday, October 9

Shortlist revealed: Monday, October 23

Awards night: Monday, November 27

To be in with a chance of a trophy, our nominations form needs to be completed and it really couldn’t be easier!

Simply find the category that you’d like to nominate yourself or someone else for on the form and supply the details asked for.

Every entry is assessed and they’re all whittled down to make the nominations list.

Further judging then takes place to create our shortlist featuring the top five, with the winners and highly commendeds announced on the big night.

Part of the judging is the mystery shopping, which takes into account a wide range of factors, so dealers need to make sure they’re on the ball all the time, because you never known when – or how – you’ll be hearing from one of our judges.

Below are the 23 categories in which dealers can vote:

Dealers’ Dealer, sponsored by Autoprotect

Service and Repair Outlet, sponsored by Warrantywise

Used EV Dealership, sponsored by Santander

Social Media User, sponsored by iVendi

Used Car Online Sales Experience, sponsored by Codeweavers

Specialist Used Car Dealership, sponsored by Automotive Transformation Group

Used Car Sales Team, sponsored by Motorway

Used Car Dealer Principal, sponsored by Heycar

Future Star, sponsored by Northridge Finance

Used Car Customer Care, sponsored by RAC Dealer Network

Newcomer Dealership, sponsored by Moneybarn

Used Commercial Vehicle Dealership, sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance

Diversity & Inclusivity, sponsored by MotoNovo Finance

Used Car Dealership (Up To 50 Cars), sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership (51-100 Cars), sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership (Over 100 Cars), sponsored by Black Horse

Used Car Dealership Group, sponsored by Black Horse

Outstanding Achievement, sponsored by Trade To Trade Underwriting

Lifetime Achievement (10+ years), sponsored by GardX

Use of Video, sponsorship available

Used Car Website, sponsorship available

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme, sponsorship available

Used Car Supermarket, sponsorship available

We’ll also be naming the best used cars in six categories – Small Car, Mid-Sized Car, Executive Car, Sports Car, SUV and AFV – plus the overall Used Car of the Year from those six.

In addition, we’ll be presenting a trophy to the winner of the Days To Turn award, sponsored by Auto Trader.

Car Dealer founder James Baggott said: ‘I’m beyond excited for us to be staging the event again. Our Used Car Awards are a tremendous opportunity for car dealers to demonstrate how good at their game they really are.

‘Winning a Used Car Awards trophy is supreme recognition and can be an invaluable boost to businesses, as it inspires confidence in customers.

‘The importance of the awards within the industry simply can’t be overestimated, and I can’t wait to find out who will be walking away with one of our trophies this year.’

He added: ‘Our event kicks off the Christmas party season in true style – anyone who’s been to a previous Used Car Awards ceremony can attest to that!

‘There are very few sponsorships left and the tables always sell out quickly, so potential supporters and people wanting to attend the awards really need to hurry to avoid disappointment.’

The glittering ceremony will also feature pre-dinner drinks and a post-awards fun casino, both sponsored by eBay Motors Group.

To book a place at UCA 2023 and find out more about sponsorship, email our sales team – but hurry!

Make sure you get your nominations for UCA 2023 in NOW!