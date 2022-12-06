Car Quay – Used Car Sales Team Winner 2022

The hard-working staff at Car Quay picked up the Used Car Sales Team trophy for providing excellent customer care and supplying top-quality used vehicles.

Jamie Caple, managing director of the Derby-based business, said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to win – and as the trophy rightly says, this is for our sales team, every single one of them.

‘They come to work, they put their heart and soul into the business and treat it as their own.

‘We have the best team in the world. Without them, we wouldn’t be where we are.

‘There is not a single person in my business that I don’t want to spend time with. Everyone brings something to the party. This just means the world.’

James Baggott said: ‘There’s an old saying that teamwork makes the dream work – and it definitely seems to be the case at Car Quay! Jamie’s lucky to have so many wonderful people in the business.

‘Our painstaking mystery shopping revealed to the judges that everyone involved in sales there is passionate about what they do and determined to deliver great cars and service to their customers.

‘Car Quay are worthy winners of this award – there’s no doubt about that.’

Mike Brewer added: ‘I send my personal congratulations to the team from Car Quay – this is a banging result for all involved.

‘It’s exactly the type of company I really admire, with everyone pulling together to get great results day in, day out. Great stuff, team – and keep up the good work!’

The Car Quay team are pictured at top receiving their award

Watch the Used Car Awards 2022 round-up video below