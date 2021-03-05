Updates for Volkswagen’s electric ID models are to be made available entirely online.

European drivers of the ID.3 and ID.4 models will be able to use the technology by the end of this summer.

The cars will receive updates over the air every three months, ensuring they’re using the latest software – and that could include new functions and customisation options, according to Volkswagen.

VW chief executive Ralf Brandstätter said: ‘Volkswagen is driving forward the digitalisation of its products at pace and is transforming itself into a full-service provider of hardware, software and services.

‘The introduction of Over-The-Air updates is the next important step in our transformation into a tech company and in the development of new business models.’

ID models being built at the moment will have the latest software included. However, people who already have ID cars will need the new tech installed by a dealership.

After then, the updates will happen automatically without having to visit a dealer.

The first of the updates are currently being tested on 3,000 company cars.

It follows the announcement by VW and Microsoft about a new partnership that would speed up autonomous tech development.

Volkswagen cuts cost of ID.3 entry by adding less powerful motor to all-electric hatchback

Order books open for ID.4