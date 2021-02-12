Volkswagen has added a less powerful motor to its electric hatchback ID.3 – making the entry price cheaper by more than £1,000 in the process.

The Pro motor makes 143bhp and 370Nm of torque, versus the 201bhp Pro Performance models, and is available on Life, Business and Family trims.

Its 58kWh battery can take the car from 0-60mph in 9.4 seconds and has a range of just over 260 miles, says VW, as well as boasting the same 100kW charging capacity.

As a result, the entry price of the ID.3 has been cut to £28,670 for Life models, once the plug-in car grant is taken into account.

Volkswagen UK ID family product manager Joe Laurence said: ‘Its transmission may be an innovative one-speed unit, but the ID.3 is metaphorically stepping up a gear with the Pro variant.

‘That’s because it provides an alternative to the top-spec Pro Performance model, which has been on sale since September.

‘All of the same features and talents are available on the Pro model, albeit with a slightly lower power output.’

He added: ‘Like many other Volkswagen models, the ID.3 range aims to offer plenty of choice for the customer – and that includes powertrain options.

‘And, of course, making “The Electric People’s Car” accessible to an even wider band of the EV-buying public is a direct and welcome result of this.’

Equipment on Life models includes 18-inch steel wheels plus a 10-inch infotainment system with sat nav and climate control.

The Business trim, meanwhile, is priced from £32,400, giving matrix LED headlights plus keyless entry and starting. Finally, the Family trim – which starts at £33,330 – adds a panoramic roof.

The ID.3 range will be expanding later in 2021 with a new Pure trim, which will be the new entry-level model, with a smaller 45kWh battery.