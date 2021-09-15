Time is running out for Car Dealer Used Car Awards nominations – get voting today

Time is fast running out for car dealers to nominate themselves in this year’s Used Car Awards.

More than 20 categories are now open for nominations and dealers are being encouraged to put themselves forward to be recognised in the most prestigious awards in the used car industry.

After a digital awards ceremony in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions, the 2021 event – sponsored by Black Horse and hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer – will return to London’s The Brewery as a physical event.

In order to be in the running for one of the industry’s most coveted awards, dealers only need to click the link below to be taken to the dedicated nominations form – and it’ll take just minutes for dealers to submit their nominations.

There are 22 categories to get your name in the frame for,

Nominations will close on October 1 and then judging begins. A nominations list, devised after the first round of judging will be published on October 8.

Then the mystery shopping begins to whittle the names down to the shortlist, which is published on October 25.

The awards ceremony – where those on the shortlist will find out the winners – will be held on the evening of Monday, November 29.

Brewer said: ‘We know how desperately the industry wants to get back together and celebrate the amazing achievements they have pulled off since the start of the pandemic – and we’re sure the Used Car Awards will be it.

‘We’ve spoken at length to The Brewery and they are confident that the government’s road map means we will be able to hold the event as normal in November.

‘I can’t wait to see everyone again and enjoy the industry’s biggest Christmas party.’

Guests at the event will be expected to show their Covid pass before entry showing either that they are double jabbed or that they have had a negative lateral flow test in the previous 24 hours.

Car Dealer founder James Baggott added: ‘We know that this event only works if social distancing is a horrible memory and not in place.

‘The venue is fully aware of that too. We want people to enjoy each other’s company and celebrate as they would have done in the past.

‘That’s why the venue is asking for Covid passes to be used and we’re sure everyone will feel more comfortable if they know guests have either been double jabbed or have had a negative lateral flow test result.

‘I can’t wait to see everyone in person again and celebrate what has been frankly an incredible year for the used car industry.’

Categories and their sponsors for this year’s awards include:

Headline Sponsor: Black Horse

Dealers’ Dealer – Gard X

Service & Repair Outlet – sponsorship available

Used Car Product – Handler Protect

Social Media User – iVendi

Use of Video – Carwow

Used Car Website – Cargurus

Used Car Online Sales Experience – Codeweavers

Specialist Used Car Dealership – Blue Motor Finance

Used Car Sales Team – Motorway

Used Car Dealer Principal – sponsorship available

Future Star – Northridge Finance

Used Car Customer Care – RAC

Used Car Supermarket – Autoguard Warranties

Newcomer Dealership – 1Link Trade Buyer

Used Commercial Vehicle Dealer *New* – Close Bros

Days To Turn Award – Auto Trader

Used Car Dealership: Up To 50 Cars – Black Horse

Used Car Dealership: 51-100 Cars – Black Horse

Used Car Dealership: Over 100 Cars – Black Horse

Used Car Dealership Group – Black Horse

Outstanding Achievement – Trade 2 trade

Lifetime Achievement – Gard X

Manufacturer Used Car Scheme – sponsorship available

Used Car of the Year and individual car of the year categories – City Auction Group

The pre-dinner drinks and a post-awards fun casino are being hosted by eBay Motors Group. While there will also be an amazing after party, hosted by GardX.

Nominations close on October 1.

Any supplier interested in taking one of the few remaining sponsorships or booking a table is encouraged to contact the Car Dealer team on [email protected] or 020 8125 3880 as soon as possible.

CLICK HERE to nominate yourself for a Used Car Award – it only takes a few minutes

You can watch last year’s digital awards below.