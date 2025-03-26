Lloyd Motor Group launches bid to create office space in historic former army barrack

Car dealer Lloyd Motor Group (LMG) has submitted ambitious plans for new office space in an historic former army barrack.

The Car Dealer Top 100 retailer is seeking planning permission to transform the site of the former Fenham Barracks in Newcastle, which have lay empty for the past six years.

Built way back in 1806, Fenham Barracks initially provided accommodation to artillery and cavalry units but was later expanded to include a hospital, guardhouse, reading room, marriage quarters and mess halls.

Several of the blocks were demolished shortly before the outbreak of the Second World War and the remaining structure was most recently deployed as Japanese and Lebanese restaurants.

Planning documents submitted to Newcastle City Council reveal that LMG is now seeking permission to knock down modern extensions and transform the site for use by the motor trade.

The dealer group says that the proposals would ‘bring about significant heritage benefits’ and has been backed to restore the site by local campaign groups, the BBC reports.

The Northumberland and Newcastle Society have told the council that LMG’s bid ‘finds a use for a neglected part of Newcastle’s history’ and ‘goes some way to restore its original form and appearance’. The Newcastle Conservation Advisory Panel is also supporting the application, subject to further clarity on what materials will be used. A spokesman told planners: ‘It is currently unclear as to what detailed finish will be applied.

‘We would expect the conservation officer to carefully consider this critical aspect of the scheme.’

The new offices would be based in the former guardhouse, which CMG owns, with external space used for staff parking and vehicle storage.

The full application can be viewed here. No date has yet been given on when a final decision will be made.