TODAY is the last day to enter Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2023 – nominations CLOSE AT 5PM

Dealers and businesses have just a few hours left to enter this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards.
Nominations close at 5pm TODAY – so if you haven’t entered already then time is running out fast!
The good news is it takes just a few minutes to fill out the entry form.
Click here to ENTER right now.
Entering couldn’t be simpler – all you have to do is find the category you’d like to nominate yourself or your business in, or someone else in, and the supply the details we ask for.
The full list of categories is detailed below.
Once nominations have closed at 5pm on Monday, October 2, the in-depth judging process begins, which includes a mystery shopping process to discover the best of the best in the used car industry.
Used Car Awards 2023, once again sponsored by Black Horse, takes place on Monday, November 27, at The Brewery in London with Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer hosting and hundreds of guests attending.
Making his final call for nominations, Car Dealer founder James Baggott said: ‘With the Used Car Awards approaching fast, car dealers and suppliers to the industry won’t want to miss an opportunity to be at one of the highlights of the year.
‘These awards are treasured by the winners and earn them a great deal of respect from their customers, so it’s always fantastic to be there with them on the night and see them celebrate.
‘Anyone who thinks their dealership has worked hard this year to provide excellent customer service should make sure they nominate themselves.
‘Our mystery shoppers put them to the test and it always throws up some surprising results.’
This year’s key dates
- Nominations close: Monday, October 2
- Nominations (long list) revealed: Monday, October 9
- Shortlist revealed: Monday, October 23
- Awards night: Monday, November 27
What are the categories?
There are 23 categories covering every element of the used car industry…
- Dealers’ Dealer, sponsored by AutoProtect
- Service and Repair Outlet, sponsored by Warrantywise
- Used EV Dealership, sponsored by Santander
- Social Media User, sponsored by iVendi
- Used Car Online Sales Experience, sponsored by Codeweavers
- Specialist Used Car Dealership, sponsored by Automotive Transformation Group
- Used Car Sales Team, sponsored by Motorway
- Used Car Dealer Principal, sponsored by Heycar
- Future Star, sponsored by Northridge Finance
- Used Car Customer Care, sponsored by RAC Dealer Network
- Newcomer Dealership, sponsored by Moneybarn
- Used Commercial Vehicle Dealership, sponsored by Close Brothers Motor Finance
- Diversity & Inclusivity, sponsored by MotoNovo Finance
- Used Car Supermarket, sponsored by eBay Motors Group
- Used Car Dealership (Up To 50 Cars), sponsored by Black Horse
- Used Car Dealership (51-100 Cars), sponsored by Black Horse
- Used Car Dealership (Over 100 Cars), sponsored by Black Horse
- Used Car Dealership Group, sponsored by Black Horse
- Outstanding Achievement, sponsored by Trade To Trade Underwriting
- Lifetime Achievement (10+ years), sponsored by GardX
- Used Car Website, sponsored by EMaC
- Use of Video, sponsored by Visitor Chat
- Manufacturer Used Car Scheme, sponsored by AutoGuard Warranties
We’ll also be naming the best used cars in six categories – Small Car, Mid-Sized Car, Executive Car, Sports Car, SUV and AFV – plus the overall Used Car of the Year from those six, sponsored by G3 Vehicle Auctions.
In addition, we’ll be presenting a trophy to the winner of the Days To Turn award, sponsored by Auto Trader.
Click here to enter the awards NOW