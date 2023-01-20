Today’s last chance to take advantage of early bird Car Dealer Live ticket prices

Discounted ticket prices for Car Dealer Live, the future of the car dealer, end today (Friday, January 20).

Early bird prices give dealers some 17 per cent off in-person tickets to the event being held at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon.

The event – sponsored by Auto Trader – is on March 9 and will see a packed programme of interviews with leading car dealers and motor trade experts.

Google will be presenting its latest used car data trends from its Gearshift survey while Auto Trader will be looking at how sales could be changing for car dealers in the future.

Event partners Cox Automotive and Close Brothers Motor Finance will also be delivering exclusive research at the event.

The packed programme will see leading car dealers from the franchised and independent worlds take to the stage for sessions with hosts James Baggott and James Batchelor.

Cambria Automobiles boss Mark Lavery is our headline interview on the day and will be recounting why he took his firm private and off the Stock Market.

Lavery will be giving his thoughts on agency sales, the new and used car market and what he thinks the future looks like for car dealers.

Hendy Group’s Paul Hendy, Neil McCue from Snows and John O’Hanlon from Waylands Automotive will also take part in a separate franchised dealer panel discussion.

Independent car dealers Nigel Hurley, CEO of car supermarket Carshop, David Trigg, CEO of supercar dealership Premier GT, and Jamie Caple of award winning used car dealership Car Quay, will also be appearing on stage.

The independent panel will be taking questions on the used car market, how they think used car sales will change in the years ahead and where they think the opportunities lie for car dealers.

Tickets to the event are selling fast with 50 per cent now sold.

The event will also be live streamed and tickets to this are also available on the event website. Early bird prices only apply to in-person tickets.

Suppliers to the motor trade must book a supplier ticket. Those that don’t secure the correct ticket will have their money refunded and may lose their place at the event.

Full details about Car Dealer Live can be found on the dedicated event website.