Tom Hartley gives dad with terminal cancer his dying wish of tour round luxury dealership – then takes him for a spin in Ferraris

A dad-of-four diagnosed with terminal cancer was granted his dying wish to have a tour round Tom Hartley’s luxury dealership – where he was also taken for a spin in two Ferraris by the showroom founder himself.

The 33-year-old, who has also suffered a stroke that affects his speech, has only a couple of months to live at the most – possibly only a fortnight – and was given the surprise visit after his family contacted the Swadlincote dealership to see if it was possible.

Big-hearted co-owner and founder Tom Hartley immediately agreed to it – and while there, Hartley didn’t just give the man, Michael, a personal guided tour, he also took him for a ride in a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider as well as in an 812 Superfast – together worth nearly £850,000 – after Michael named the brand as his favourite.

In an emotional and heart-warming video of the visit and drives, which was posted on Twitter yesterday with the hashtag #nevercomplain, Hartley – who was presented with the Car Dealer Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 – says what a special visit it was for him as well.

During the visit, Michael – who declares the ‘beautiful’ 812 his favourite, commenting on how it sticks to the road – tells Hartley how much the experience has meant to him, and Hartley replies: ‘It’s a pleasure, buddy. I’m happy if you’re happy.’

And Michael, who lives locally, laughs with delight, saying how much he loves it as Hartley tears along the country roads neighbouring the Derbyshire dealership.

He thanks Hartley and tells him: ‘You’ve made my day, Tom.’

Back in the dealership, Michael calls it ‘the best experience of my life’, and Hartley says: ‘I’m just delighted he’s had a great visit to the Hartley estate and that it’s been enjoyable.’

In a piece to camera after Michael and his family have gone, Hartley says how difficult he is finding it to talk as he’s finding it so emotional, adding: ‘It’s probably one of the most emotional visits I’ve ever experienced on the Hartley estate.’

The video had garnered more than 8,500 views at the time of publishing this story, plus numerous comments praising Hartley for what he did.

They included Andy Coppen, who said: ‘Really touching Tom, a beautiful thing to do to create some lovely memories for all of the family’.

Daniel Afsar posted: ‘An amazing gesture’, ggg said: ‘Well done Tom I’m 41 years old coming home from work on the train welling up’, and Mark Sutherland wrote: ‘Nice one Tom, sending my best wishes to Mike and his family’.

Tom Hartley and Michael are pictured at the top of the story in the Ferrari 488 Pista Spider. Both images taken from the video.

