England’s car showrooms reopened today (Dec 2) – and new car buyers could save themselves more than 22 per cent, a survey has revealed.

Analysis by What Car? of its Target Price mystery shopper data has found that dealers are offering discounts of 6.63 per cent or £2,726 on average for a new car.

It showed the Volkswagen Passat in SE Nav trim with a 1.5-litre TSI engine topping the savings league – available with a whopping 22.3 per cent cash saving of £5,833.

Revealing Britain’s biggest new car discounts as the industry looks to recover lost sales following the four-week lockdown, it said VW’s Touran 1.5 TSI EVO SE, similar to the one pictured, was second with a saving of £5,621, or 19.5 per cent.

Third was the Nissan Micra 1.0 IG-T 100 N-Tec, which was available at £3,035 less than the on-the-road price – down by nearly 18 per cent.

It also showed Smart, Seat and Nissan giving the largest discounts across their model range, with Smart offering 11.95 per cent savings on average, Seat discounting its vehicles by 11.4 per cent and Nissan by 9.93 per cent.

What Car? editor Steve Huntingford said: ‘With the second lockdown lifting, we’ve found the average new car discount is 6.63 per cent.

‘But with dealers looking to shift stock following a month of closures, there are some great deals to be had.

‘It shows how keen retailers are to get customers back into showrooms, and underlines why buyers must do their research before they buy in order to ensure that they are getting a fair deal.’

What Car’s New Car Buying platform guarantees savings for shoppers.