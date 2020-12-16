Used car sales were down by more than a third in November compared to the previous month as the national lockdown restricted dealers.

Car Dealer used car data partner CarCondor.co.uk found that 114,894 used cars were sold by the biggest dealers in the UK last month, compared to 178,746 in October.

Arnold Clark topped the list of the Top 50 most stocked used car dealers for the month with 27,671 used cars in stock.

The group had more than twice the number of cars of second placed Evans Halshaw, which had 11,092 in stock, followed by Sytner in third with 9,223.

