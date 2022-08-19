Total Motion Fleet Management teams up with Motom to complement its vehicle remarketing activities

Total Motion Fleet Management has teamed up with Motom in a bid to complement its vehicle remarketing activities.

The independent fleet management provider is hoping to boost its online presence by working with the tech-backed social network for used vehicle wholesalers, dealers and traders.

Launched to the market just a few weeks ago, Motom has already been taking on buyers to its new platform and bosses say they are ‘delighted’ to welcome Total Motion to its growing list of vendors.

Motom brings a low-cost digital platform to the sector that promises to ‘reimagine how motor vehicles are wholesaled’ and speed up the buying and selling process from hours to minutes.

Julian Humphreys, CEO of Motom said ‘Motom is an independent business, which is starting to see its community of users grow and it’s with the support from vendors like Total Motion that will help the platform to be a real success in the digital wholesaling of cars and light commercial vehicles.’

Simon Hill, Managing Director of Total Motion said: ‘We chose to work with Motom as the platform provides a cost-effective solution for the remarketing of vehicles.

‘With its digital capability it helps us find and connect to new buyers for our vehicles and ultimately speed up the remarketing process and reduce the total cost of defleet.’