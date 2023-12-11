Toyota Corolla – Used AFV of 2023

The Toyota Corolla has been named as Used AFV of 2023.

The Japanese hatchback was awarded the gong at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2023.

The Used AFV – Alternatively Fuelled Vehicle – trophy is awarded to the best used car that isn’t powered solely by a conventional petrol or diesel engine.

The British-built hatchback received top marks in its category on account of its comfortable, well-made interior, fine driving characteristics, and super efficient hybrid system.

It was especially praised for its stylish design and how its a top choice for many used car buyers after a greener choice.

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘Toyota has very much pioneered hybrid technology over the last 25 years and it’s great to see its dedication paying off.

‘The Corolla makes for a great used car buy and dealers love selling them – in many ways it has become the archetypal hybrid car over the past few years.

‘Its powertrain is one of the finest hybrid systems around, and it’s a top choice for those considering greener motoring but don’t want a fully electric hatchback.’

Mike Brewer, Car Dealer Used Car Awards host, said: ‘Its design turns heads and it’s both good fun and comfortable to drive – a hard thing to achieve.

‘Better still, dealers know that when it comes to hybrids they can’t do much better than this car.’

Collecting the trophy, Jenny Justice, senior manager, remarketing services at Toyota GB, said: ‘I think its affordability and practicality is what makes the Corolla such an attractive proposition.

‘It’s a car for everyone. Its size makes it the perfect vehicle for anybody.’

Picture caption: Rob McKendrick, director, customer services at Toyota GB, Jenny Justice and the Toyota GB team, collects trophy from Gareth Jones, digital director at G3 Vehicle Auctions, and Mike Brewer