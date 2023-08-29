Toyota production grinds to a halt across all factories in Japan after computer problem

Toyota’s vehicle production ground to a halt today across all 28 assembly lines at its 14 car plants in Japan because of a computer problem.

The problem centred on the system that deals with incoming parts.

The manufacturer said it didn’t think the problem was caused by a cyber attack. However, the cause is still being investigated, according to spokeswoman Sawako Takeda.

It’s notclear when the lines will be able to start work again.

Toyota wouldn’t say which models might be affected.

The shutdown followed a shortage of semiconductors and other parts stalled production in Asian nations that were hit by social restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic.

The chips shortage problem had only recently begun to ease for Japan’s top car manufacturer, which makes the Camry estate, Prius hybrid and Lexus luxury brand.

Pictured at top is Toyota’s Motomachi plant. Image via PA (Kyodo News/AP)