Toyota UK has announced it will be taking its latest hot hatch creation on a tour of 40 dealerships.
The GR Yaris will visit dealerships, starting today, following a popular tour earlier in the year.
It will give motorsport fans and potential buyers the opportunity to see the new model up close.
The performance hatchback is designed as the road-going basis for Toyota’s World Rally Championship race car.
The pre-production cars will typically spend two days on static display at each dealership, with the first being Farmer and Carlisle Leicester and Currie Motors Brentford.
There are events in England, Wales and Scotland featured, with the final showing will be October 12-13 at Stoneacre Gateshead.
The GR Yaris is the second model to be engineered by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing motorsport division following on from the Supra.
It has a new turbocharged 1.6-litre engine that makes 257bhp. It has all-wheel-drive, which contributes to a highly impressive 0-60mph time of about 5.3 seconds.
There will be two cars visiting different dealerships at the same time, on the following dates:
GR Yaris Circuit Pack (Pure White) tour
Farmer & Carlisle Leicester, 25-26 August
Inchcape Derby, 27-28 August
Ron Brooks Ilkeston, 29-30 August
Vertu Chesterfield, 31 August – 1 September
Burrows Doncaster, 2-3 September
John Roe Hull, 4-5 September
Vantage York, 6-7 September
Vantage Leeds, 8-9 September
RRG Stockport, 10-11 September
Pinkstones Stoke, 12-13 September
Oakmere Northwich, 14-15 September
Lindop Bros Queensferry Cheshire, 16-17 September
Johnsons Liverpool, 18-19 September
H W Moon Wigan, 20-21 September
Harry Feeney Blackpool, 22-23 September
Myers & Bowman Workington, 25-26 September
Western Edinburgh West, 5-6 October
Arnold Clark Paisley, 7-8 October
Helensburgh, 9-10 October
GR Yaris Circuit Pack (Platinum White Pearl) tour
Currie Motors GWR Brentford, 25-26 August
Inchcape Oxford, 27-28 August
Listers Cheltenham, 29-30 August
Motorline Cardiff, 31 August – 1 September
FRF Swansea, 2-3 September
North Road Garage, 4-5 September
W R Davies Telford, 6-7 September
Steven Eagell Birmingham, 8-9 September
Listers Coventry, 10-11 September
SLM Norwich, 13-14 September
Steven Eagell Chelmsford, 16-17 September
Beadles Medway, 18-19 September
Jemca Croydon, 20-21 September
Motorline Gatwick, 22-23 September
Yeomans Brighton, 24-25 September
Snows Hedge End, 26-27 September
Hendy Bournemouth, 5-6 October
Somerset CC Yeovil, 7-8 October
Parklands Truro, 10-11 October
