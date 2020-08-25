Toyota UK has announced it will be taking its latest hot hatch creation on a tour of 40 dealerships.

The GR Yaris will visit dealerships, starting today, following a popular tour earlier in the year.

It will give motorsport fans and potential buyers the opportunity to see the new model up close.

The performance hatchback is designed as the road-going basis for Toyota’s World Rally Championship race car.

The pre-production cars will typically spend two days on static display at each dealership, with the first being Farmer and Carlisle Leicester and Currie Motors Brentford.

There are events in England, Wales and Scotland featured, with the final showing will be October 12-13 at Stoneacre Gateshead.

The GR Yaris is the second model to be engineered by Toyota’s Gazoo Racing motorsport division following on from the Supra.

It has a new turbocharged 1.6-litre engine that makes 257bhp. It has all-wheel-drive, which contributes to a highly impressive 0-60mph time of about 5.3 seconds.

There will be two cars visiting different dealerships at the same time, on the following dates:

GR Yaris Circuit Pack (Pure White) tour

Farmer & Carlisle Leicester, 25-26 August

Inchcape Derby, 27-28 August

Ron Brooks Ilkeston, 29-30 August

Vertu Chesterfield, 31 August – 1 September

Burrows Doncaster, 2-3 September

John Roe Hull, 4-5 September

Vantage York, 6-7 September

Vantage Leeds, 8-9 September

RRG Stockport, 10-11 September

Pinkstones Stoke, 12-13 September

Oakmere Northwich, 14-15 September

Lindop Bros Queensferry Cheshire, 16-17 September

Johnsons Liverpool, 18-19 September

H W Moon Wigan, 20-21 September

Harry Feeney Blackpool, 22-23 September

Myers & Bowman Workington, 25-26 September

Western Edinburgh West, 5-6 October

Arnold Clark Paisley, 7-8 October

Helensburgh, 9-10 October

GR Yaris Circuit Pack (Platinum White Pearl) tour

Currie Motors GWR Brentford, 25-26 August

Inchcape Oxford, 27-28 August

Listers Cheltenham, 29-30 August

Motorline Cardiff, 31 August – 1 September

FRF Swansea, 2-3 September

North Road Garage, 4-5 September

W R Davies Telford, 6-7 September

Steven Eagell Birmingham, 8-9 September

Listers Coventry, 10-11 September

SLM Norwich, 13-14 September

Steven Eagell Chelmsford, 16-17 September

Beadles Medway, 18-19 September

Jemca Croydon, 20-21 September

Motorline Gatwick, 22-23 September

Yeomans Brighton, 24-25 September

Snows Hedge End, 26-27 September

Hendy Bournemouth, 5-6 October

Somerset CC Yeovil, 7-8 October

Parklands Truro, 10-11 October